Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases $260,511,578.75 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,475,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.21 per share, for a total transaction of $260,511,578.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,160,166 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,383,262.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,148,281 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,784,389 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRK-A traded down $361.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $439,167.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430,406.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469,209.82.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

