B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.45% of B&G Foods worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. 24,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,995. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.