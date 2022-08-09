BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,510 ($30.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.00) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,251.43 ($27.20).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,229 ($26.93) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,305.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,528.05. The company has a market cap of £112.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 876.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

