BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $14.21 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after buying an additional 1,143,706 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,297,000 after buying an additional 1,011,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after buying an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.