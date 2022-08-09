BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $111.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $111.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.30. 19,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,043 shares of company stock worth $1,425,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

