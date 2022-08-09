BiShares Trading Up 40.8% This Week (BISON)

BiShares (BISON) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, BiShares has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. BiShares has a total market cap of $14,898.25 and $25.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiShares coin can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About BiShares

BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,235 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BiShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

