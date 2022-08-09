Bitball Treasure Price Reaches $14.92 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $14.92 or 0.00062640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 0% against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $2,536.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000371 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.