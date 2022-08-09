Bitcoin Private Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $3.70 million and $140.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00329977 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00120373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00086454 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

