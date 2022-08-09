BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.0839 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $479,455.43 and approximately $122.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 100.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,923,437 coins and its circulating supply is 5,711,983 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.