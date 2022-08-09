BitWhite (BTW) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,647.00

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $44,741.66 and approximately $54,647.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

