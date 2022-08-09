BlackHat Achieves Market Cap of $561,567.19 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $561,567.19 and approximately $80,804.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

