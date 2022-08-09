BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $696.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

