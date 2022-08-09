BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $696.27 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $633.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

