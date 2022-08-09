Blend Labs (BLND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Blend Labs has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLND stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $662.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

