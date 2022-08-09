Blocknet Reaches One Day Volume of $60.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $60.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017260 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005024 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,921,289 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

