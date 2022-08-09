Blockzero Labs (XIO) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $964,507.05 and approximately $8,118.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.22 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00132273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00069369 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.