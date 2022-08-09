Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001233 BTC on exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $11.15 million and $3,746.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,777.17 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00131831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00036383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00067789 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.