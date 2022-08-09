Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.71-1.90 EPS.

Blucora Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Blucora alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Blucora by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,278 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Blucora by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Blucora

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.