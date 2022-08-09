Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) SVP Christopher K. Murray Sells 2,500 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, hitting $71.09. 1,077,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,358. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

