BMO Capital Markets Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HBM. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.74.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 3.7 %

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,106. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.85. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$11.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$511.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

