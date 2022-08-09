BMO Capital Markets Lowers Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 3.5 %

HBM stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 136,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,740. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.