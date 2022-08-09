BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 469 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 117.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 70.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $535.88. 45,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.34 and a 200 day moving average of $515.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $237.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

