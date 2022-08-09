BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,321. The company has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.69.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

