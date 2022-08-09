BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 76 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.03 on Tuesday, reaching $579.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,006. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $549.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.35. The company has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

