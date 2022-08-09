BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,140,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,238.2% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 178,678 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 86,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

BATS HEFA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. 529,112 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07.

