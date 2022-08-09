BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. 101,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,570. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

