BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,025.9% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. 542,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,182,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $65.41.

