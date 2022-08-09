BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 21,334 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 291.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.62.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

