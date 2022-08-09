BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 12,210 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.33. 269,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,561,105. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

