BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.18. 7,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

