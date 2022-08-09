Bonfida (FIDA) Price Reaches $0.51

Bonfida (FIDA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Bonfida has a total market cap of $23.02 million and $4.51 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bonfida Profile
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com.
Bonfida Coin Trading
