boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.50

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

boohoo group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

