BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 828,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661,125 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $20,787,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after buying an additional 375,207 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.