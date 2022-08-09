BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 470 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 470 ($5.68) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 158.95% from the company’s previous close.

BP.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.37) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock remained flat at GBX 181.50 ($2.19) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.98. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

