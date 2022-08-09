Bread Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $1.09 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,783.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00132183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068813 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars.

