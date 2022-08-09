Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 442,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 251,210 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 104,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.