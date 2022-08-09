Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.55% of Bristow Group worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,065,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 68,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 66,717 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 95.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTOL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,806. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.04 million, a PE ratio of 312.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

