Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $24.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

BRX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. 33,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

