Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $24.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.
BRX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.
Brixmor Property Group Price Performance
Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. 33,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.