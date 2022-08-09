Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.74. 6,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 725,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 8.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $904.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.70%.

In other news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,322.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 69,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

