Brokerages Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Price Target at $42.10

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.10.

A number of analysts have commented on APAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

APAM stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 128.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 74.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

