Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BC. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

BC opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $108.51.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Brunswick by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

