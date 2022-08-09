Bunicorn Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,062.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $96,206.40 and approximately $1,062.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

