Bunicorn Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,062.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $96,206.40 and approximately $1,062.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Bunicorn Coin Trading
