Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,175. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.