Burney Co. Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Burney Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.6 %

LMT traded up $6.94 on Tuesday, hitting $430.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

