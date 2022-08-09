Burney Co. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Burney Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,931 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 0.7% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.60. 87,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,921. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

