Burney Co. Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.34. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $248.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

