Burney Co. Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.11% of Middleby worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 313,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Middleby by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,282,000 after purchasing an additional 125,714 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Middleby by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,242,000 after purchasing an additional 81,692 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Middleby Price Performance

Middleby stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.93. 3,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,758. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average is $154.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.59. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other Middleby news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

