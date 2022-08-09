Burney Co. Sells 1,173 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Waters worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Waters by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,599,000 after buying an additional 127,458 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Waters by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,413,000 after buying an additional 113,693 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.14.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

