Burney Co. Sells 7,408 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,868,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

