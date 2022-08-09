BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. 699,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

